Potenza, the results of the autopsy of Dora Lagreca have arrived: the girl who died at 30 after falling from the balcony

They arrived only in the last hours i autopsy results from Dora Lagreca, the girl died at 30, after being precipitated from the balcony on the fourth floor, in the night between8 and 9 October. However, the investigators still cannot reconstruct exactly what happened in that apartment, between the two boyfriends.

The tragic death of this young woman teacher dates back to last October. She lived with his family in a small town in the province of Salerno, but she had moved to Potenza to follow her boyfriend.

On the night the tragedy unfolded, the two had gone out for locals with a group of friends. But everything was proceeding normally. At about 2:00 in the morning the unthinkable happened.

According to the account of Antonio Capasso, the boyfriend, during a discussion the woman is thrown voluntarily from the balcony. Hypothesis, however, that the family has never believed. His parents say the couple has always been in a relationship stormy, but Dora has never shown signs of being unwell, to the point of being able to think of her own suicide.

The man at the moment turns out to be the only one investigated for his death, for the crime of instigation to suicide. However, he has always proclaimed himself innocent, saying he tried to stop it for some time, but in the end there was nothing more to be done.

In fact after seeing it throw from the balcony, it was he who alerted the rescue. Doctors have it transported hurriedly to the hospital, but upon arrival in the emergency room, the 30-year-old’s heart had by now ceased to beat. The traumas reported were too severe.

Here’s what emerged from Dora Lagreca’s autopsy

Investigators immediately opened a investigation file. The girl’s family members also asked to do clarity on each other. From the autopsy it emerged that Dora died for amassive bleeding, caused by the rupture of an artery.

In addition, the examination also revealed the presence of multiple injury caused by that very fall and some bruising on the hand, which however do not seem to be compatible with his death. Give it toxicological tests it was found that in the blood there was the presence of alcohol.

Consequently the autopsy did not give any concrete answers to the investigators, who want to understand if the death of this young woman took place for a suicide or for a homocide.