Completely surprising, Nihon Falcom announced the title The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- for PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5, arriving during theautumn 2022 in Japan. While the Rising Sun looks ahead, we are still awaiting the arrival of the first chapter, which at the moment does not yet enjoy a Western announcement.

Let’s get to know this second chapter better!

Overview

On 30 September 2021 Falcom released his 40th anniversary work, The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki for PlayStation 4. And now, its sequel and the latest installment in the Trails series, The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no. Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN -, has been announced for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

A new story further refined after the first chapter of Kuro no Kiseki, which describes the people who live between light and dark in the Republic of Calvard, with the young Spriggan Van Arkride as the protagonist.

Famed illustrator Katsumi Enami returns from the first game as the sequel’s character designer.

This continuation inherits and refines the strengths of the first chapter, such as its unique battle system that goes from field combat to command battles, and the LGC alignment system in which the stats of Law, Gray And Chaos of players vary according to their actions.

Additionally, The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- includes numerous unique content such as a wide range of secondary features that utilize the Calvard setting.

History

S.1209. Once the threat of the Armed mafia organization disappeared, the Republic of Calvard regained its ancient peace.

But one day, in a corner of Edith City, a bizarre incident occurs in which a special operations team from the Central Intelligence Department (CID) is found massacred.

Calvard police and the Bracer Guild begin investigating the matter. But heralding a new period of chaos, the underground factions also begin to make their move.

Meanwhile, the Spriggan Van Arkide also begins its investigation, initiated by the visit of someone unexpected.

Who will be the culprit of the massacre? Why did he do it? And what will happen to Agnes, who is in search of the Eighth Genesis, the last legacy of her great-grandfather?

The brutal roar of a crimson beast and the encounter with a boy and a girl in search of “something” will lead them along a “Path” that they will not be able to escape.