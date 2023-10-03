The specialists from Group I for the Protection of Minors of the Central Technological Research Brigade of the National Police dedicated to patrolling the Internet in search of pedophiles believed they had seen almost everything. But the case discovered in recent weeks in Madrid still has these seasoned officials in the Central Cybercrime Unit shocked.

The agents have arrested a father for sexually assaulting his own daughter who was just a few months old. And not only that, also for distributing very harsh images of these violations through social networks and messaging systems and for offering the baby, born in May 2022, to other pedophiles for more sexual abuse.

The operation has been called ‘Renascere’ (reborn in Italian), as officials hope that the delivery of the baby to her grandparents under the supervision of the social services of the Community of Madrid will mean a new birth for the girl away from her father. and her mother, who has also been arrested, since although she was not aware of her partner’s abuse of her daughter, she is accused of having also shared child pornography through messaging systems.

It was the experts from the United States Department of Homeland Security (HSI, Homeland Security Investigations) who navigate the ‘deep webs’ who alerted the Spanish Police that the now detained, 25-year-old, “shared images of sexual exploitation to young minors through different social networks.

The National Police, in a matter of days, managed to find the identity and whereabouts, in the Aluche neighborhood, south of the city of Madrid, of the pedophile: Santiago, a Spaniard born in Venezuela and who had already been arrested in another occasion in 2021 for being in possession of child pornography. With this background he was immediately placed under strict surveillance. It was then that they learned that he had become a father a little over a year ago and that he lived at the same address with his partner, 22 years old, and his baby.

Attacks in December 2022



With these indications, the officials requested a search warrant for his home in the Aluche neighborhood, in the city of Madrid, last December. In that first inspection, the agents, who detained Santiago although he was later released, recorded the terrible conditions in which the baby was found, very dirty and even with numerous scratches from a cat that was prowling around the floor, between the garbage and the remains of joints and other narcotic substances that were scattered throughout the rental home, which the couple shared with another tenant and the owner

Social services initially kept the little girl, although the girl’s grandmother finally took custody.

During the analysis of the seized material, which took several months, investigators found at least two videos recorded in December 2022 in which the detainee sexually assaulted his daughter. Although the little girl’s face could not be seen, the agents knew it was her because they recognized a baby chair and a sofa that they had seen in the December search.

In addition, “multiple conversations in which she offered the baby to third parties for sex” appeared on the mobile device, although investigators are not aware that the little girl was abused by other people. In those conversations with other pedophiles through Instagram chats with other Spanish-speaking men, he offered to participate with him and his wife in the rape of the little girl.

According to investigation sources, a hundred pornographic recordings were also found on the pedophile’s phone, all with children under two years of age, some of extreme harshness, most of which were already known to investigators, as they appear recurrently. in the records of the homes of pedophiles. These videos, which were not recorded by the detainee, had been shared by Santiago, among other channels, on the instant messaging platform Discord and even through Twitter.

After the discovery of all this evidence, the case was prosecuted and at the beginning of September the couple was arrested at the new home where they had moved to live after losing custody of the little girl, in the town of Pinto, in the south of the Community. from Madrid.

After being brought to justice, the magistrate decreed provisional detention for the man. The woman was released with charges, after Santiago gave her a possible alibi, stating that he had been the one who had used her partner’s phone to distribute child pornography through her Telegram account.

However, the Police, unlike the judicial authority, do not believe this alibi, since in the Telegram chats in which the images of abuse of minors were distributed there are then written comments from the woman, who must have necessarily seen those videos that were not deleted from those chats.