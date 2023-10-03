The International Cycling Union (UCI) makes a statement regarding the information circulating in the media about the possible merger between the UCI WorldTeams Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step.

“The UCI remembers that Any operation of this type must respect the procedures and provisions established in the UCI Regulations. which, in particular, make it possible to guarantee compliance with the contractual provisions for all the personnel of the teams in question (riders, but also management teams and other personnel such as doctors, mechanics, sports assistants, drivers, etc.), which is paramount importance for the UCI”, says the entity.-

It is possible, but…

He added: “The two teams hold UCI WorldTour licenses, which were renewed for a period of three years (2023-2025) at the end of the registration procedure last year by the UCI Licensing Commission, an independent body of the UCI. However In accordance with the UCI Regulations, this license may be re-evaluated at any time. In this senseif the continuity of one of the teams could not be guaranteed for the 2024 season, the number of UCI WorldTeams would be 17 for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. “As a result, the number of UCI ProTeams that are automatically invited to UCI WorldTour events would increase, in accordance with the provisions of article 2.1.007bis of the UCI Regulations.”

The rector of world cycling clarifies that to participate in the UCI International Road Calendar tests, the UCI professional teams (UCI Women’s WorldTeams, UCI WorldTeams and UCI ProTeams) must register each year as part of a procedure to verify compliance with administrative regulations, economic and ethical criteria. For the UCI Women’s WorldTeams and the UCI WorldTeams, organizational and, eventually, sporting criteria are also taken into account.

Remco Evenepoel, Pirmoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard.

Official listing

Remember that in this task you have the assistance of an external auditor, currently PwC, who is in charge of verifying the financial and contractual elements. Decisions on the granting or renewal of licenses UCI Women’s WorldTour and UCI WorldTour They are taken by the UCI Licensing Commission.

“This procedure allows the UCI to ensure that teams respect the regulations, in particular with regard to their continuity, compliance with staff contracts (cyclists and support staff) and the plausibility of their financing over a period of time.” season,” says the statement.

Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard.

“Any significant change in the situation of a team must be duly communicated during the next registration procedure for evaluation, in accordance with the UCI Regulations. On October 19, the UCI will publish an initial press release containing the list of teams that have submitted essential informationl (cf. Art. 2.13.087; 2.15.069bis; 2.16.014bis of the UCI Regulations). “This press release will open the possibility for riders belonging to teams not included in the list to join another team, without prior notice or payment of compensation, in accordance with the provisions of the standard contract,” he assured.

The entity warned that the registration procedure will continue without any communication about its evolution until the issuance of the final press release announcing the teams registered for the 2024 season (publication scheduled for December 12, 2023). The full team list will be published on the UCI website on December 19.

