The National Police have arrested the man who had locked himself in a home on Sepulcro Street, in the Historic Center of Zaragoza, after injuring another man, about 35 years old, with a knife and attacking his ex-girlfriend.

Before the stop, it has been activated negotiatorsince the alleged aggressor threatened to harm himself if someone tried to access the property.

From the Higher Police Headquarters of Aragon they have reported that around at 2:30 p.m. This Friday, January 3, a call was received on 091 indicating that a man of about 35 years old had a stab wound and was bleeding profusely.

When the ambulance arrived at the scene, the alleged perpetrator of the attack has locked himself in a home on Sepulcher Street and has threatened to hurt himself if anyone entered the apartment, so the negotiator has been activated.

A second person has turned out wound, a womanwho has required assistance for a cut on hand apparently caused during a struggle with the alleged perpetrator.