As announced in recent days, today Concord’s servers have been shut down and the game has officially closed its doors, waiting to understand when and if it will be relaunched by Sony. In any case, Firewalk Studios wrote a few lines to thank the players.
“The Concord servers have been shut down. Thanks again to the Freegunners who joined us in the Concord galaxy,” reads the very short post that appeared on the official profile of the PlayStation exclusive, which therefore It is no longer accessible from PS5 or PC.
There has been a lot of talk about this very unfortunate launch, and rightly so given that it is about a sensational episode from every point of viewbut we imagine that the atmosphere in the Firewalk house is not the best and we therefore understand the brevity of this farewell.
Will it come back stronger than before?
Many think that Concord is just a goodbye, that the game will somehow come back stronger than before, and in today’s editorial we discussed the possibility of a relaunch in free-to-play format, but it is clear that the business model is not the only problem of the title of Firewalk Studios.
Free may therefore not be enoughbut we imagine that the developers are now aware of this and are thinking about how to proceed, clearly hoping that Sony considers this path as viable and does not prefer to cancel everything immediately to avoid further losses.
#Concord #Servers #Shut #Firewalk #Studios #Players
Leave a Reply