As announced in recent days, today Concord’s servers have been shut down and the game has officially closed its doors, waiting to understand when and if it will be relaunched by Sony. In any case, Firewalk Studios wrote a few lines to thank the players.

“The Concord servers have been shut down. Thanks again to the Freegunners who joined us in the Concord galaxy,” reads the very short post that appeared on the official profile of the PlayStation exclusive, which therefore It is no longer accessible from PS5 or PC.

There has been a lot of talk about this very unfortunate launch, and rightly so given that it is about a sensational episode from every point of viewbut we imagine that the atmosphere in the Firewalk house is not the best and we therefore understand the brevity of this farewell.