Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 1 April 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Monday 1 April 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, it will be a positive day, the new week will start on the right foot. Although it is a difficult period for everyone, you will wake up full of energy and desire to do. Try to channel all this new strength into doing something you've been putting off for a long time, whether alone or in company. Good news is also coming from an economic point of view.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 1 April 2024), a day is expected in which you will be very anxious, and this rush does not allow you to be clear-headed. In love, not everything goes as you hoped: yet, the conviction grows more and more in you that it is right to let a person go if their heart is elsewhere. Good news coming to your family: the coming summer will give you a happy event.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you will have a brilliant intuition that will make you score several points, at work, with your superiors. You are slowly demonstrating how much you are worth and the satisfaction finally arrives. In love, big emotions: whether you are a couple or whether you are looking for new people to experience adventures with.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, take the opportunity to dedicate yourself to the people closest to you: lately you have made yourself a little desired and the few times you were present, you were nervous and unfair. The road is long, but with the right dialogue you will recover lost ground. Roll up your sleeves.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 1 April 2024), it will be a positive day in love: a laughing Venus is arriving in your sky. It is the perfect day, therefore, to make love your only goal: spend as much time as possible with your partner, you will see that your relationship as a couple will benefit greatly. A decisive week also begins for work: don't be caught unprepared.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the stars invite you first of all to change your approach, which is often too pessimistic. Only with your greater conviction will you be able to straighten out some currently complicated situations. These days you will have to give up something important. Be strong.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, 1 APRIL 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: Venus in your favor is a rarity these days, don't let yourself be caught unprepared. Take advantage of it.

