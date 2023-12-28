The latest details and advances in Canserbero's case, released last Tuesday, December 26, have not only been about the revelation of those responsible for his death.

Well, prosecutor Tarek William Saab also stated that he will issue an arrest warrant for musical appropriation against his producer for several years, Leandro Añez, known as Kpu.

The work carried out in recent months by the Public Ministry of Venezuela has made great progress in clarifying the reasons and causes surrounding the death of Tirone González, known artistically as Canserbero.

According to statements by the Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, those responsible for the double homicide of the singer and his friend Carlos Molnar, on January 19, 2015are the brothers Natalia and Guillermo Améstica.

Those accused accepted their responsibility and confessed in detail how they committed and covered up the murders to make it believe that Canserbero had killed his friend and then took his own life.

“Today the name of Tirone González is vindicated nationally and internationally,” Saab declared at a press conference, after revealing the truth of the crime.

On the other hand, the investigations carried out also revealed that Leandro Ciro Añez Grippa, who was Canserbero's producer in some productions, recorded the singer's songs years after his death to receive royalties from them.

'The Public Ministry is investigating the alleged theft of royalties'

In the same press conference on December 26, prosecutor Saab spoke about the investigations that will remain ongoing regarding an alleged theft of royalties from Canserbero's songs.

“I want to inform you that the Public Ministry is investigating the alleged theft of royalties from the music created by Canserbero,” said Saab.

Canserbero, whose influence on rap music in Latin America is widely recognized, produced three albums during his career: “Vida” (2010), “Muerte” (2012) and “Apa y Can” (2013), the latter in collaboration with the Apache rapper.

According to statements by Prosecutor Saab, an investigation coordinated with the Autonomous Intellectual Property Service (Sapi) has revealed that Leandro Añez (Kpu) submitted an application to said body on December 29, 2020, claiming to be the official author of the Canserbero albumsin contrast to the general belief that Canserbero was the exclusive lyricist of his songs.

Has carried out procedures before the competent authorities issuing statements that are false

“It is observed that this citizen has transgressed the law, not only by claiming responsibility for transcendental issues of Canserbero, but that he has carried out procedures before the competent authorities issuing statements that are false,” the official added to the press.

Based on the evidence, he would be attributed with the commission of the crimes of plagiarism and false attestation before a public official“without ruling out their participation in other specific types of crimes,” according to the Public Ministry of Venezuela.

This announcement has caused astonishment among followers of rap in Spanish, since Canserbero and Leandro Añez (Kpu) maintained a widely known friendship, sharing stages and family gatherings.

