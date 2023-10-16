The court extended the arrest of the organizers of an illegal tour of sewers in Moscow

The Basmanny Court of Moscow extended the arrest of the organizers of an illegal excursion to the sewers of the underground Neglinka River. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the court.

Digger Nikita Dubas and director of the Sputnik company Alexander Kim will remain in custody until January 21, 2024. They were arrested on August 23 in connection with the provision of services that did not meet security requirements.

An excursion group of eight people disappeared in the underground communications of Moscow on August 20, when a heavy rainfall hit the capital, which led to a sharp rise in the water level in the sewers under the capital. Contact with the excursion participants was cut off approximately an hour after the descent underground. Afterwards, their bodies were found in the Moscow River and a sewer in the center of the capital.