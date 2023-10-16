Celebration for the triumph of Daniel Noboa in Guayaquil. MARIA FERNANDA LANDIN (REUTERS)

Ecuador wakes up with an elected president. Unlike his father, Noboa, who will now be a tenant of the Carondelet Palace for a year and a half, comes to power in his first attempt. Without a party organization to represent him, without a legislative bench to protect him and without major political cadres to give impetus to the state machinery, Noboa will try to solve the country’s pressing problems. How to achieve this? That must be the question that is currently echoing in the head of both the new Head of State and those of his main advisors: Anabella Azín, mother and former legislator, and Isabel Noboa, aunt and businesswoman always close to the wires. of politics and power.

Some ideas that are circulating are related to the main political enemy that Noboa must face immediately. It is not about the Citizen Revolution or its leaders. In reality, the young president’s first actions should be aimed at distancing himself in terms of flavors and smells from the Government that is about to leave. There is his first big political decision if he wants to reach the first quarter of next year with enough gas to undertake the 2025 presidential campaign.

Although the idea of ​​being the youngest president that Ecuador has ever given must be amazing and at the same time disconcerting, the country hopes that the new Head of State will guide his government around pragmatism. Two or three issues on the national agenda are well underway, with immediate results and easily conveyed to the population. Enough and left over. There is no time for disputes with the National Assembly and even less for a popular consultation that will only obscure the short path between this transition period and the next electoral process. Of course, at the highest point is the fight against insecurity that has already overwhelmed the patience and spirit of the population. An accurate, effective and ruthless fight is what citizens expect. If Noboa returns positive values ​​in this objective, the votes necessary for the next election will be in a maturing period. Before the rains get worse, those of the El Niño Phenomenon and especially the even more turbulent ones that come from politics, the young president must take frontal action against organized crime.

Something similar happens with social issues. Where the outgoing Government has been unable to satisfy basic needs, Noboa must be there to present a renewed administration. Public health, priority attention to the most socioeconomically depressed sectors and opportunities for higher education are some spaces in which, within the few months of government, Noboa can make a difference. But the pragmatism of the new president must not only go through actions but also through symbolic acts, those to which CS Peirce, the father of pragmatism, referred. On this level, Ecuador hopes for a Noboa who is close to the people, who lives with the people and who reflects the hope of a country that is going through one of the worst moments in its recent history.

In this regard, the formation of the ministerial cabinet will be the first litmus test. Having secretaries of State from various social and political sectors, provided with citizen legitimacy, would be a great starting point. In the group of those close to the government, one of the largest fortunes in the country and perhaps in Latin America should not be reflected because, quite simply, that does not look good to the average citizen. Not only that, with a group of advisors that responds to different voices, Noboa could guarantee, at least at the beginning, sectoral support that will be essential when the heat of the elections subsides, the end-of-year festivities end and the voracity of a political system with little criticality and spirit of unity will emerge again. In the end, Noboa arrives with more political weaknesses than strengths and in those cases sharing power eases the turbulence of a country in which predators are lying in wait for the government in power.

Ecuador is going for a new center-right government straight away. Although it may seem like it, it is not a question of a reconfiguration of people’s ideological positions but rather of the absence of center and much less left-wing options. What exists now, the Citizen Revolution, has not yet taken off. Perhaps its main problems are not in its proposals but in the absence of freedoms for new leaderships to be generated above those elevated to the altars. Their problem, some will say. The country’s problem will be said by those who want to see an Ecuador with three or four different political options that allow a more efficient choice for the voter.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Santiago Basabe Serrano He is a professor of Political Science at the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences, FLACSO Ecuador, and president of the Ecuadorian Association of Political Science.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.