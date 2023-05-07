Sunday, May 7, 2023, 01:31



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Jagoba Arrasate left the grass of the La Cartuja Stadium in tears after cherishing the dream of lifting the Copa del Rey in front of Osasuna and seeing how it ended up slipping out of his hands. «In the end when you have so many feelings, so many emotions… in the end you break up. And I broke right there, when I saw the fans. That penalty of not offering the Cup to them. They deserved it. We are very sorry. At 1-1 we had energy. That 2-1… Extremely proud of the team and the fans”, said the Berriatúa coach, who visualized his team defeating Real Madrid after Torró’s goal. «In the end we are playing against Real Madrid. He has quality, overflow and goals… I think we lost 2-1. We suffered in the first half at times but we had arrivals. That second goal, because of how it was: two-three rebounds… there I was seeing the team very well. In the 70th minute I saw that we could win the game », he pointed out.

«The 1-0 has made the game very open. The head tells you that there is a lot left but you have to tie. I think that it has not conditioned too much at a psychological level because the team has not given up, as in this entire Cup, “said the coach from Biscay, who tried to get a positive reading despite the defeat. «I think that this weekend can be a turning point within Osasunism. We have competed against Real Madrid. That has to give us more strength », he explained.

«I think that this year we have taken a step. We’re better in the league, we’ve had a great Cup and we’ve competed face-to-face with a whole Real Madrid team. We will work to continue improving and be closer to winning a title”, continued Arrasate, the man who returned Osasuna to the elite of Spanish football four years ago after forming an almost perfect tandem with Braulio Vázquez, architect of rojillo growth from his position as manager. sports director and the man who kept Arrasate through thick and thin in 2021 despite the streak of twelve consecutive games without knowing the victory of the coach

Arrasate also had good words for Vinicius, lethal at the start of the final by winning several heads up against Moncayola. «In the end, football belongs to the footballers. And we are not going to discover Vinicius. He has done it today and he will do it on Tuesday. In one against one he is possibly the best player in the world », he asserted.