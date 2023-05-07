From Transhumanism to technological singularity: Geoffrey Hinton is the first repentant of artificial intelligence. What’s behind it? The analysis

As there are mafia pentiti, the repentant of Artificial Intelligence (AI) could not be missing. It’s about Geoffrey Hinton, a nice old man (75) known as “the grandfather of artificial intelligence”. The lively wizard of the bits was divided – until recently – between the University of Toronto and Google. He recently decided to abandon the latter and so he took pen and paper, so to speak, ed wrote a statement to the New York Timesunexpectedly revealing his awkwardness for the Artificial Intelligence that he had contributed a lot to create with his studies on neural networks.

The professor had a rethinking his research and wrote that ChatGpt or Google’s Bard are “pretty scary. Today they are no smarter than us, as far as I can tell. But I think they will soon become one.” Hinton wrote that “at the moment, we see GPT-4 outshine a person in the amount of general knowledge he possesses and outshine him by far. In terms of reasoning, he is not as good, but he can already do simple reasoning. And given the pace of progress, we expect things to improve quite quickly. So we have to worry.”

And then the grand finale: “We are biological systems and these are digital systems. And the big difference is that in digital systems there are many copies of the same set of weights, of the same model of the world. And all these copies can learn separately, but share their knowledge instantly. So it’s like we have 10,000 people and every time one person learns something, everyone automatically knows about it. This is how these chatbots can know much more than a single person”.

Now, put like this, it seems that the professor is a champion of humanity who wants to warn the world but is it really like that? Let’s make some considerations. Hinton is in full “retirement operation” and these great gurus are no different from an ordinary employee and want to catch as much as possible. As it happens, on AI there are a lot of speculative maneuvers between different lines of research. Elon Musk himself attacked the AI ​​and then it became known that he is creating his own AI, TruthGpt. Isn’t it that the gramps then goes from Google to TruthGpt? Beyond the irony, this story makes the most savvy smile.

