The singer Ariana Grande (Boca Raton, Florida, 29 years old) can’t take it anymore and has publicly said “enough” against the comments about her body that she has dealt with daily for months. she has done it through your TikTok account, in which she accumulates 31 million followers, with a three-minute video in which she recounts the health problems she suffered years ago and in which she reflects on how difficult it is to be constantly exposed to criticism and comments. “I don’t do this often. I don’t like it and I’m not good. I want to talk about concerns about my body, ”she begins by explaining the artist in the video.

the interpreter of bang bang and God is a woman publicly explains the discomfort she feels at being constantly exposed to the body shaming (to ridicule or make fun of a person’s physical appearance). “There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. Personally, the body they are comparing my current body to was the less healthy version of my body.” He confesses that there was a time, not too long ago, when she abused the use of medications and that directly affected his health: “He took many antidepressants, drank alcohol with them and ate poorly. That was the lowest point of my life and is considered by many to be the time when I was the healthiest. But no, that was not healthy.

More information

Although Ariana Grande has not specified when that bad time was, it is most likely that the artist is referring to various moments that marked her life between 2017 and 2020. Those years were plagued by traumatic events for her: from the attack during her concert in Manchester in 2017, in which 22 people died, going through the death of her ex-boyfriend by overdose Mac Miller in 2018, until her failed wedding with Pete Davidson in 2020.

His speech was not delivered in an angry tone, but he did show the most vulnerable part of his life and recounting how he has lived these last few weeks, in which he has received thousands of comments from anonymous people, followers and non-followers, who have criticized your current physical state. In the video, Grande shows herself natural, leaving aside the most common image that has accompanied her throughout her musical career: “I’m not wearing eyelashes or eyeliner right now, this is my face, these are my eyes, like this Don’t be scared by that now, please.”

It has been the artist herself who has recognized that she should not give explanations about her health problems, but that she decided to do so in the hope that “something good could come of it” if she showed herself natural. “You never know what someone is going through. Although your comment tries to be affectionate and necessary, it must be taken into account that that person may be working on it. You never know, so be kind to others and to yourselves,” says the singer.

But despite everything, Grande wanted to send a message of love and support to everyone who has seen the video: “They are precious, no matter what happens, no matter what face they have these days, their weight or what kind of make-up they use, or the aesthetic procedures they have or do not have”.

Absent from the music industry for years and focused on her make-up brand REM beauty, the singer of Thank U, Next He has not published an album since he released in 2020 positions. His last musical premiere was just a few weeks ago with The Weeknd at the remix of Die For You. Currently, he is working on the adaptation of Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz, the successful Broadway musical that will hit the big screen with two films, the first of which has already been recorded almost entirely.

In the four months this year, there have been multiple celebrities who have spoken publicly to launch a message against criticism of her physique: from Madonna, who last February said she was “caught up in age discrimination and misogyny”, to Selena Gomez, who also spoke of the countless criticisms for her weight gain: “My medication is important. I prefer to be healthy and take care of myself”.