The June 22nd we will finally see appear Final Fantasy XVI on the shelves and it is fitting that, as the official release date approaches, more and more information about the game will be shared by Square Enix. At the moment not much is known about the new chapter of the historic Japanese saga but we will soon become aware of other details on the title, the next State of play will see the sixteenth chapter of Final Fantasy as its protagonist. He announces it Playstation on his blog, this Thursday at 14 we will have a clearer idea of ​​the new Square Enix title.

But what do we know about Final Fantasy XVI at the moment? The game will have a setting dark fantasy and will focus on relationship between the Eikons hey dominant; a big news for the series will be its now definitive transformation into a actionFinal Fantasy XV still retained elements from JRPGs but it seems that now the mutation will be complete. The duration of the game has also already been shared and it seems that the title will give us an experience of approx 80 hours.

Final Fantasy XVI will be aPlayStation exclusive for six months and, according to theauthor Naoki Yoshida, this will also be the minimum time required for the PC version of the game to be finally ready. But the State of Play will only talk about Final Fantasy? This is not safe and we just have to wait until Thursday to find out.