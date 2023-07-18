According to rumors, the two are in the process of divorcing.

Ariana Grande and the husband Dalton Gomez They split up. This was announced by sources close to the couple as written by the American portal tmz extension. It all started with the most famous tennis tournament in the world, that of Wimbledon.

Ariana guest on the central field for last Sunday’s final between Djokovic and Alcaraz, was caught in the stands without her wedding ring. The couple would have been separated since last January and after a failed attempt at rapprochement a couple of months ago, they would now be in the process of divorcing.

In recent months Dalton would have visited Ariana Grande in London, while she was busy on the set of her next film, Wickedin an attempt to save the marriage but there was nothing to be done.

Ariana and Daltons they had started dating in January 2020 but the officialization of their love story only came in December 2020. May 2021 the wedding with only 20 guests and a very private ceremony. Last May Aryan she had celebrated her wedding anniversary by posting an Instagram story of that happy day. Nothing foreshadowed a crisis that apparently has arrived.

However, the two remained on excellent terms. An example of maturity and respect also greatly appreciated by the couple’s fans and by the many followers scattered all over the world.

“They have come together to decide to divorce. They had problems before January” – revealed the source. “They have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship since their split, and that balance seems to be working.”

A divorce that also coincided with a change of look for the singer and actress who appeared in the stands at Wimbledon slimmed down and with a new hair color tending towards platinum blonde. Such a great transformation that many of her had failed to recognize her in London.