Italy is preparing for hottest day of the Charon anticyclone, with 23 red dot cities scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday 19 July. As early as Thursday, the capitals with the maximum alert level will drop to 18, according to the latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health on heat waves.

Today, out of 27 capitals monitored, there are 20 cities with alert 3: Ancona, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Cagliari, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste, Venice , Verona and Viterbo.

Tomorrow Bolzano will be removed from the list, but they will be added Bari, Catania, Civitavecchia and Turin.

On Thursday, Ancona, Bari, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo will remain as red dots. In particular, they will refresh Bologna, Brescia, Turin, Trieste, Venice and Verona, which will drop to alert level 1 (yellow dot). Milan is also yellow, which today and tomorrow has an orange dot.

A deterioration is expected on the 20th only for Genoa, with the transition from yellow to orange. For all three days the alert remains maximum in the capital.