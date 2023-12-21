'Tsunami of measures' was published on the front page of the newspaper 'La Nación'. 'Milei Super Decree' was the title chosen by Clarín. 'Milei signed a decree to sweep away thousands of rights,' stated 'Página12'. The new president of Argentina took office two weeks ago and already during the campaign he announced forceful measures to remove the country from the UVI, where, according to him, he had inherited it from the Government of Alberto Fernández.

He detailed it on Wednesday night, when he addressed the country surrounded by his cabinet. He announced a package of measures that contemplates a profound deregulation of the economy through a decree published in the Official State Gazette in which he revokes or modifies 350 regulations and repeals multiple laws and regulations, while opening the way for the privatization of public companies. , proposes substantial changes for doctors and pharmacies, and converts the internet and education into essential services.

The first confrontational reactions jumped immediately. Thousands of people took to the streets of Buenos Aires to protest the measures. Milei immediately saw how one of his favorite slogans during the campaign that led him to the presidency has been inverted: “For Milei, the people are the caste,” could be read on a banner. “We are still wondering at what point we became a caste and the real caste became a mere spectator of this sinister spectacle,” said the AB (Banking Association), the union of workers of financial institutions, in a statement. .

No division of powers



The Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) found strong rejection in the main union sectors. Héctor D aer, general secretary of the CGT (General Confederation of Labor), the historical union center of Argentina, pointed out that workers will not tolerate the attack on labor and social rights and Social Security. «We reject the Government decree. It subverts the democratic republican order and alters the division of powers. Its unconstitutionality is manifest,” Daer published on social networks. He also highlighted that the emergencies dictated by Javier Milei are only justifiable “in an intentionally fallacious diagnosis to destroy the social rights of all Argentines.”

Hugo 'Cachorro' Godoy, general secretary of the Autonomous CTA (Central of Workers of Argentina), also called for a large national strike after describing the measures as illegal and “a neutron bomb on the Argentine people.”

The Banking Association (AB) was not far behind in rejecting the DNU, which it considers a norm that “overwhelms and hits democracy and institutions.” Through a statement signed by the general secretary, Sergio Palazzo, he said he was in a state of alert and mobilization, and showed his energetic opposition to “Banco Nación and public banks in general being converted into a public limited company for their subsequent sale.” or liquidation, as if they were just another business.

The 'cacerolazo'



Milei's statement, in which he began by saying that it was a historic day for the country, coincided with the twenty-second anniversary of the 'cacerolazo', which denounced a serious political, economic, social and institutional crisis, and which ended with violent repression in the one in which 39 Argentines lost their lives when they demanded rights shouting “let them all go!” The famous 'corralito' decreed by the Government of Fernando de la Rúa ended with his resignation, leaving the Casa Rosada by helicopter.

The Banking Association found cynicism in the coincidence and added in its statement that “there is no need or urgency for this battery of measures, which are clearly to the detriment and detriment of the Argentine people and their workers.” For this union sector, Milei's decree represents a setback to “decades that we thought were forgotten.” «It overwhelms and hits democracy, the institutions. “It only generates pain and suffering in the people and even in those who hopefully voted for this space.”

The decree places limits on the right to strike, extends the trial period to eight months, and proposes a strong blow to the union coffers. In addition, severance pay is reduced and replaced by severance funds through collective bargaining. Therefore, the supplementary annual salary will not be included, nor will semi-annual or annual payment concepts be included, nor will non-remunerative sums, mobile sums, prizes or annual bonuses be included in the calculation base.

Milei, faithful to his libertarian doctrine, maintains that everything is aimed at benefiting the people.