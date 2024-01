Argentine President Javier Milei faced the first general strike after his inauguration | Photo: EFE/Enrique García Medina

A labor judge from Argentina annulled, this Wednesday (24), six articles of the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) issued by President Javier Milei, in December.

According to the decision, the points regulated issues such as the method of payment of salaries, overtime, collective work agreements and the right to hold meetings “without harming the company's normal activities or affecting third parties”.

The decision was a response to the injunction proposed by the General Confederation of Labor of the Argentine Republic (CGT), which considers several DNU notes to be harmful to labor and union rights.

The judge justified the action by stating that there is no legal support for the Executive Branch to resort to an extraordinary instrument that changes these rules without first going through the Legislature. With this, she overturned articles 73, 79, 86, 87, 88 and 97 of the Argentine president's megadecree, which could remain in force if the document is ratified by legislators after an opinion.

“(It is resolved) to declare the nullity of articles 73, 79, 86, 87, 88 and 97 of DNU 70/2024 within the scope of this support process and the current factual circumstances, without prejudice to clarifying that it will be valid in the case of ratification by both Chambers within the period of the current extraordinary sessions, under penalty of its validity being terminated in its own right”, states the judge in her decision.

The demonstration of justice took place on the same day that the Casa Rosada management faced the country's first major general strike since Milei took office.