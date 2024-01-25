Another year that adds to the list of those who have been talking about the future of Kylian Mbappé, in each transfer market there is always the soap opera with the topic of Mbappé and his (non) signing for Real Madrid. The French star has been on all the covers for some time and now, it seems that this may be coming to an end. The Paris Saint Germain attacker ends his contract on June 30 and we are on dates that will be busy.
Now, according to the German media BILD, the French player, together with his mother and representative, Fayza Lamari, would have already decided the nearest future of Kylian Mbappé. And he intends to leave Paris Saint Germain and would have chosen to play for Real Madrid next season. In fact, they have supposedly made known Mbappé's financial aspirations to reach the White House. Mbappé would have asked for a salary of 70 million euros annually for the five years that the contract would last, that is, until the 2029 season.
These figures demanded by the Bondy player would clash with the claims of the club chaired by Florentino Pérez, who had set the limit at half of what the player asks for, 35 million euros per year, which indicates that there will be a soap opera until they achieve bring postures closer.
“At some point I will have to leave my club. I am not afraid of these changes. I only think about continuing my career and following my own path,” were Mbappé's words in an interview with GQ. A change that, according to BILD, would be a few months away from taking shape. The economic positions of each party could be an impediment to the movement being carried out.
