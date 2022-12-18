THE Qatar soccer world cup 2022 they are finished and only one team could come out on top. The World Cup was raised by theArgentinaa which he won against France on penalties. The most interesting part, however, is that with this victory EA Sports predicted the World Cup winners correctly for the fourth time in a row.

As we had already reported, again last month EA Sports had stated that in its opinion Argentina would win. Sure, it was the most promising team among those who entered the World Cup, but that doesn’t mean that the bet was certain.

We remember that EA Sports got it right in 2010 the victory of Spain, in 2014 the victory of Germany and in 2018 that of France. After three editions, the Cup left Europe and was lifted by Argentina, leading EA Sports to four correct predictions.

A FIFA 23 stadium

We also remember that with this victory Argentina gets the cup for the first time since 1986. It’s a win that will make many sports and football fans happy, maybe make some French people a little sad but we think we can get over it.

We also remember that this year is special for EA Sports as it is the last during which it will propose a game in collaboration with FIFA: from next year the saga will in fact be called EA Sports FC, a choice that allows the company to save a lot of money with the license.

New FIFA branded games have already been announced or made available.