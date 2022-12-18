In the grocery store of Mohamed Vadel (23), in the town of Chinguetti in Mauritania, a large part of the assortment consists of dairy products. “I have milk from all over the world,” he says. On the shelves behind him are cans of Belle Hollandaise and Omela, which contain concentrated liquid milk from the Dutch company FrieslandCampina. In addition, Vadel sells powdered milk, the origin of which is unclear but which probably comes from Argentina, and sterilized milk in tetrapaks from the German company DMK (Deutsches Milchkontor).

Vadel does not have milk from his own country. “For that you have to go to a stall a little further on tonight, at the end of the street. Nomads sell their fresh goat and camel milk there.” But, warns Vadel, consumption of that milk is not always safe. “You never know for sure if it’s not spoiled. If you don’t want to get sick, you better buy dairy from my store. It comes from modern foreign companies. Quality guaranteed.”

Millions of livestock farmers live in the Sahel, the transitional area between the African rainforest and the Sahara. They travel across the savannah with their camels, cows and goats. Fresh milk can often be bought along the road, but no Sahel country has its own dairy industry of any significance. As a result, local milk is only available just after the rainy season, when there is a lot of grazing land for the animals. For the rest of the year, African consumers depend on long-life imported milk, particularly from Europe.

Dairy factory in trouble

Mauritania is one of the few African countries that partially processes its own fresh milk. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, about 20 percent of the total annual consumption of 760 million liters consists of local milk.

Only 1 to 2 percent of local consumption is processed. In the capital Nouakchott there are four companies that process the milk and sell it in tetrapak. They also sometimes make yogurt and cheese. But the Mauritanian dairy industry is not doing very well. Most companies are struggling to survive. How did that happen? And what needs to happen to change that?

The machines are standing still in the Tiviski dairy in Nouakchott. “There is not enough supply of fresh milk,” says production chief Ahmed Baba (53). Dressed in a white coat, with the Tiviski logo on the back, Baba says that local cows have produced little milk in recent months due to a prolonged drought. “It has hardly rained here for three years. Only since the showers this autumn have cows slowly started to give milk again. Yesterday and the day before yesterday we pasteurized about five thousand liters of milk.” Baba also has an installation to make sterilized milk with a long shelf life. “But unfortunately it is broken.”

In addition to cow’s milk, Tiviski processes goat’s and camel’s milk. Most of it is sold pasteurized in supermarkets in Nouakchott. “We collect the milk from nomadic livestock farmers with a truck,” explains Baba. “They take their freshly milked milk to fixed collection points in the countryside.”

Intensive livestock farming, with cows in stables, does not exist in Mauritania. Local farmers walk their animals to places where fresh grass grows after rain. If you keep cattle in stables, you have to grow feed or buy it elsewhere. “That is much too expensive for livestock farmers here.”

shop from Mohammed Vadelwhich only sells foreign milk. Photo Gerbert van der Aa

Hit the price

Milk is relatively expensive in Mauritania, given the average monthly income of 130 euros. Locally produced pasteurized milk costs about two euros per litre. Imported milk is also quite expensive. Mauritanians also pay two euros for a liter of sterilized milk from Germany. FrieslandCampina’s cans of concentrated milk, which when diluted with water yield about a glass of milk, are sold for about fifty cents. The cheapest is milk made from powdered milk: about 60 cents per litre.

Local livestock farmers receive fixed prices for their milk. Tiviski’s production manager says he pays around 60 cents per liter for cow and goat milk. Camel farmers receive 70 cents per litre. Other Mauritanian dairy producers charge about the same prices. By way of comparison: dairy producers in the Netherlands currently also pay farmers around 60 cents per liter of freshly milked milk.

Protection measures are needed, according to some local dairy producers, to boost the African dairy industry. “European dairy farmers benefit from agricultural subsidies,” says British Nancy Jones (75), who has lived in Mauritania almost all her life and started the first local dairy. “Local companies simply cannot compete with that.” Taxing imported milk is the simplest measure to address that competitive advantage, according to Jones. “Unfortunately, that rarely happens. And the import duties that do exist are widely evaded. Corruption is a major problem in Mauritania.”

On a terrace in the capital Nouakchott, Jones, dressed in a colorful robe like most Mauritanian women wear, says that the government should take an example from Morocco. “That is one of the few African countries that are seriously developing their own dairy industry. A few years ago they introduced an import tariff of 113 percent on dairy. Since then, almost everyone there buys local milk, because it is much cheaper. As a result, the Moroccan dairy industry is now leading in Africa.”

investigative journalists from Follow The Money did extensive research last year to European agricultural subsidies. They calculated that Dutch dairy farmers have received more than 3.4 billion euros from the European Union since 2014, which means that about a third of their gross income consists of subsidies. The database compiled by Follow The Money shows that a Dutch dairy farmer in the Veluwe with 85 cows received around 90,000 euros in EU subsidies in 2021. That is 12 euro cents per litre.

Cheap food

Not everyone in Africa sees unfair competition from agricultural subsidies as a problem. After all, the subsidies ensure that cheap food is available. In fact, the EU subsidizes the food supply in Africa. Cattle farmers in the Sahel suffer as a result, but for the African urban population imported food is often cheaper than local equivalents. Partly for this reason, most African governments refuse to levy high taxes on imported milk: this is how they keep the population in the city happy.

In a nomad tent in El Beyyed, an oasis in the desert of Mauritania, Disha mint Yeslim (30) fills a bowl with goat’s milk. “Milked fresh this morning,” she says, sitting on a plastic rug. She adds some water and sugar to the milk, which she then whips with a spatula. “Due to the drought of recent years, we have had to miss fresh milk for a long time.” But after the rain of recent months, seeds that had often been lying in the sand for years germinated and a green carpet of grass appeared in the desert. “Our animals now have enough food.” Mint Yeslim passes the bowl around so that those present can taste it.

Due to the drought, almost all Mauritanians had to rely on imported milk this year. The demand was so great that cans from FrieslandCampina can even be found deep in the desert. Powdered milk is also available in the farthest corners of the country. “Along with dates and meat, milk is the staple food of desert nomads,” says Mint Yeslim. “Fresh goat’s milk is the tastiest, but if that is not available, we will settle for imported cow’s milk. We cannot live without milk.”

This report was made possible in part by Support Fund Freelance Journalists.

FrieslandCampina ‘No displacement of dairy farmers in Africa’

FrieslandCampina is one of the largest dairy exporters to Africa. Nigeria is the most important sales market. In 2021, the subsidiary WAMCO achieved a turnover of 628 million euros there. FrieslandCampina emphasizes that it does not receive any subsidy for dairy products that go abroad. The company does not comment on the size of its exports to Mauritania for competition reasons. Dutch dairy exports are not pushing African dairy farmers out of the market, says FrieslandCampina. “As a result of the climate, the local milk yield in Africa is often insufficient,” said spokesman Jan-Willem ter Avest. “Imports are necessary to make up for shortages. As a result, we contribute to food security.” Ter Avest emphasizes that FrieslandCampina buys milk from African farmers if possible. “In several countries we help local farmers to improve their production.”