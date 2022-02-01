Colombiacornered by the need for a victory that allows him to get closer to the World Cup qualifying zone, will visit this Tuesday an already classified Argentine team, which has accumulated 28 games without defeat, but wants more in the South American qualifiers.

On the other hand, the coffee team needs to win in Córdoba to end the streak of six games without wins and keep alive the illusion of being in Qatar 2022.

With three games to go in the South American qualifiers, Brazil and Argentina have already secured a place in this year’s World Cup, albeit with one game in hand.

Ecuador, with 24 points, and Peru, with 20, currently occupy the other qualifying places. Uruguay, with 19 units, is fifth, in the playoff zone.

Colombia is sixth with 17 and, for now, is out of the World Cup. They are followed by Chile (16), Bolivia (15), Paraguay (13) and Venezuela (10). The context in which Argentina and Colombia arrive at this match is totally different.

La Albiceleste has gone 28 games without defeat, it comes from winning the Copa América in Brazil 2021 and beat Chile 1-2 last day as a visitor even without its star Lionel Messi, who was not summoned for this double date.

Colombia, on the other hand, has accumulated four draws and two defeats in the last six Qualifying games, in which it has not scored a single goal.

probable formations

None of the technicians has released the starting payroll. It was discovered that Rafael Santos Borré was part of the group in training, so Cuadrado went down to the right side and the German soccer striker stood behind Falcao.

Rueda said at the press conference that he was studying playing 4-3-3, as he did in the 1-0 away loss against Brazil on November 11, or playing the traditional 4-2-3-1.

The possible 11 players who would go to the field for both teams would be the following:

Colombia:

David Ospina; Daniel Muñoz, Dávinson Sánchez, William Tesillo and Johan Mojica;

Wilmar Barrios and Mateus Uribe; Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz and

Falcao garcia.

Argentina:

Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, German Pezzella, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña; Lucas Ocampos, Guido Rodriguez, Alejandro Gomez; Ángel Di María, Lautaro Martínez and Nicolás González. Coach: Lionel Scaloni.

