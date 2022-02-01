Harsh bickering last night in the episode for the two

Last night in episode at Big Brother Vip we have returned to talk about the story Alex Belli – Delia Duran. Alfonso Signorini revealed the contents of the letter that Soleil wrote to Alex in recent days.

The director aired the images of her reading the letter to the confessional while in the background flowed the best moments lived in the house with the actor.

Alex Belli he thanked Soleil saying that everyone on the outside would like to have their engagement, but that for his part the situation is very clear but he admits that he feels in difficulty.

Delia Duran, listening to the words of the letter, blurted out against her husband.

“You say that I exploit our relationship. Only here do I discover this declaration of love because Alex was a liar to me. He told me he never told you he loved you. Thanks to Soleil and by being here I already understood the answer I wanted. And it is this, who was in love with her. You’re a liar, you didn’t tell me. You do not tell the truth of the facts “.

Delia Duran confirms that she wants to leave Alex

He then clarifies once again his intention to end the story with Alex: “It’s been a wonderful three years, but my position is clear. I want to close this story because I can’t take it anymore. I can’t take it anymore with these psychological games, it’s torture. Enough, you’re making fun of ” – he said.

Alex Belli impatiently he started screaming calling her ridiculous with her theaters and that she should listen instead of always doing her own thing, but Delia left the room commenting: “Enough, cog ** one. They are sadistic games. I have taken my final position ”.

Alex asked to reconsider (“Please my love. I choose you, you are the love of my life, the half that completes me. You’re everything for me. Look at this symbol (the ring), love is freedom. This is what we promised ourselves “) but Delia doesn’t seem to want to retrace his steps.