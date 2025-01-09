Argentina leads innovation in the mining sector with the tokenization of lithium, a pioneering project that will be launched in 2025.

Atomic 3, in collaboration with Zengate and the Cardano blockchain, is in the final testing phase for the launch of the Crypto Lithium Indexa tool that promises to transform the lithium market, an essential resource in the transition to clean energy. This initiative promises greater liquidity, democratized access, risk reduction, automation and elimination of intermediaries in the sector.

According to estimates, by the end of 2025, tokenization processes will be at their maximum development. The idea is that lithium property rights become digital tokens, allowing transparent and liquid transactions. Pablo Rutigliano, president of the Latin American Lithium Chamber and CEO of Atómico 3, describes the project as “ambitious and disruptive.”

Atomic 3 is the first lithium-backed token in the world. This Argentine cryptocurrency, backed by lithium reserves, already operates with an initial volume of 65 thousand dollars.

This Argentine cryptocurrency, backed by lithium reserves, already operates with an initial volume of 65 thousand dollars and has experienced notable growth, reaching 11,400 holders in just a few months. “We are in the last phase of work to publish our lithium index, which will be key in the projection and valuation of digital and mining assets,” said Pablo Rutigliano.

The war of the Andean peoples in Argentina against lithium The mining projects in which President Milei invests to revitalize the country endanger the local communities that have decided to stand up.

Now, Atomico 3 is in full expansion, with concrete plans for its incorporation into high-reach platforms such as Binance and CoinMarketCap, consolidating its position in the global digital asset market.

An innovative solution backed by blockchain

Crypto Lithium Index will use technology blockchain to ensure complete transparency in pricing. This will allow fluctuations to be analyzed and projected throughout the entire supply chain, from mineral extraction to its final use in products such as batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

“As demand for electric vehicles grows, lithium is establishing itself as a key resource in the global energy transition.” Pablo Rutigliano, CEO and Co-founder of Atómico 3

Thanks to this transparency, market players will be able to make more informed decisions, improving the predictability of global lithium-related operations. Likewise, the tool promotes responsible practices by ensuring traceability and stability in an increasingly competitive market.

WIRED spoke with Pablo Rutigliano, CEO and Co-founder of Atómico 3. Rutigliano leads the mining asset tokenization project through a disruptive model that will revolutionize the digital economy. Driven by a bold vision and the tireless support of an extraordinary team of collaborators. He is also President and Founder of the Mercado de Metales y Futuros SA, President and Founder of the Latin American Lithium Chamber (CALBAMERICA) and Creator and Founder of the Argentine Lithium Chamber Calbafina.

Aisén Etcheverry, Minister of Science of Chile: “The Global South must overcome the role of user and be part of the global design and conversation” WIRED interviews Aisén Etcheverry, Minister of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation of Chile. The South American country aspires to be a leader in the use and regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) and has established the first AI doctorate in Latin America. Lawyer and expert in intellectual property, Etcheverry is promoting the Technological Institute for Lithium and Salares Research, a project aimed at carrying out ambitious research on the so-called ‘white gold’.

WIRED: What motivated the creation of Atomic 3 and how did you identify the need for a crypto lithium index in today’s market?

Pablo Rutigliano, CEO and Co-founder of Atómico 3: What really drove me to create Atómico 3 was the need to develop a digital asset that supported the entire electromobility chain. As I watched the transition to a new energy matrix, I understood how essential it is to get involved from the early stages of the process. I am referring to investing not only in the extraction of lithium in mining assets, but also in the charging process of electric vehicle batteries. It was then that at Atómico 3 we conceived a simple, but profoundly revolutionary idea: create a digital asset capable of giving value to each of the phases of the process, from mining to loading. This asset, materialized in a lithium-backed token, marked the beginning of what is now Atomic 3, the first lithium-backed token in the world.

“My vision is that, with the tokenization of lithium and the crypto index, we can drive the energy transition in a much more equitable way.” Pablo Rutigliano, CEO and Co-founder of Atómico 3

The crypto lithium index emerged almost naturally, as a logical extension of our work, since we identified that, for the energy transition to be successful, it is essential that there is a correct and transparent valuation of lithium. However, the current market is full of distortions that complicate this valuation, and the worst thing is that these distortions are neither easy to correct nor clearly understood. By studying international markets, I realized that there are processes of geopolitical speculation that delay the energy transition. It was then that I thought about the crypto lithium index: a tool that would provide greater transparency in price formation and, at the same time, help the lithium industry, especially in Latin America, where lithium is not yet considered an essential commodity. This, in part, is a result of monopolistic processes in the regions with the largest lithium reserves in the world, which limits its fair valuation.

For me, Atomic 3 represents the democratization of the global economy. Through tokenization, we are providing a unique opportunity for everyone to participate in this energy revolution, not just a few. My vision is that, with the tokenization of lithium and the crypto index, we can drive the energy transition in a much more equitable way. It is essential that all actors involved, from investors to local communities, can benefit from this transformative process. In this sense, tokenization offers scalability that can be used by anyone, regardless of their size or purchasing power. I see an extremely promising future for electromobility and lithium tokenization. As demand for electric vehicles grows, lithium is establishing itself as a key resource in the global energy transition. Tokenization can not only facilitate this process, but also make the value of lithium much more transparent and accessible to everyone.

WIRED: What advantages does the use of Cardano blockchain technology offer in terms of traceability and security for this project?