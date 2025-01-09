The delegation of the opposition leader, who called for a march yesterday hours before the inauguration of Edmundo González, was intercepted and shot
One hundred and thirty-three days is what María Corina Machado has been in hiding, encouraging, haranguing all Venezuelans so that their spirit and hope that a change in Venezuela is possible does not decline. Harassed and persecuted by the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#María #Corina #detained #challenging #Maduro #fuck #damn
Leave a Reply