The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office announced the activation of remote work in government agencies and companies, tomorrow, Monday, February 12, 2024, due to the fluctuation of weather conditions in the emirate, with the exception of tasks that require presence at the workplace. Distance learning is also being activated in all schools, universities and higher education institutions in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.
