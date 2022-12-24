The Argentine soccer coach lionel scalonireceived this Wednesday the affection of the residents of bida quiet town in the province of Santa Fe with less than 4,000 inhabitants where he was born in 1978 and where he will soon have a street named after him.

One day after the massive act in which the ‘Scaloneta’ was greeted in Buenos Aires by some five million followers for the world title achieved in Qatar 2022, the coach was honored in this town that lived the last days of the tournament divided between pride for his illustrious son and sadness for the death of a neighbor in a traffic accident.

“I thought I had cried over everything, but I still have emotions. I see people from the town and from the surrounding area. This is everyone’s triumph. Not for one club or another, but for the whole country. This team played for the people. It’s This is very exciting and gratifying”, said a moved Scaloni.

The former player of the Spanish Deportivo de La Coruña, Racing de Santander and Mallorca, the Italians Atalanta and Lazio, the Argentine Newell’s Old Boys and Estudiantes de La Plata and the English West Ham United were honored with a plaque by the authorities.

In addition, the communal president (mayor), Daniel Quacquariniannounced that Lionel Scaloni will name a street in a town that already has a mural of his, that of Club Atlético Sportivo Matienzowhere he took his first football steps.

Response to the French

In these days an initiative of the French was known. Through a web page, signatures were collected in order to request that the final against Argentina was repeated.

The French public is still outraged by the loss of the world title and have resorted to all kinds of petitions to have the match canceled, a utopia.

The Argentines responded to that request. This Saturday it was learned that a twitter account of Valentín Gómez started the ‘campaign’.

“If the French are collecting signatures so that the World Cup final is repeated, I propose that we take advantage of the moment of union of the Argentines and collect signatures so that the French stop crying and also win the World Cup of signatures,” he wrote.

And it has an echo. Several messages arrived: “Since we won the World Cup final, the French have not stopped crying, complaining and do not accept that Argentina is the world champion,” they say.

“If it weren’t for Mbappé, they wouldn’t even go to penalties.” “And he already sees it, and he already sees it, the one who does not sign, he is a Frenchman.”

“Messi is the best in the history of football and has Mbappé as a son”, were other messages.

