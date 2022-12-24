Joao Jorge Rodrigues said that “all who were defenestrated” by FCP (Fundação Cultural Palmares) “will return to the place of heroes of the Brazilian people🇧🇷 block leader Olodum and next president of the foundation, he states that “Zumbi will also have representation again”.

In an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Saturday (Dec.24, 2022), Rodrigues said he was prepared to take over the foundation. 🇧🇷I have fought for equality in this country for years. I was together with the black movement in the creation of Palmares, I accompanied different administrations, I was an adviser and helped to appoint directors“, said.

🇧🇷We have the task of rebuilding the foundation within the main ideas of the president [eleito] Lula and leader Margareth Menezes [futura ministra da Cultura]: hope, objectivity and cultural action in practice”, declared the future president of Palmares.

According to Rodrigues, the first actions will be to restore the physical space –to “a decent place that represents the 100 million Afro-Brazilians”– and define the focus of Palmares. He said he wanted to bring new practices and policies to the foundation.

🇧🇷Palmares will be able to focus on actions that are fundamental: women, youth, combating poverty and strengthening our cultural wealth“, said.

🇧🇷But I still cannot say which pillars they will be before speaking with the minister and President Lula. They will probably be based on the values ​​that the people validated now at the ballot box: democracy, justice, equality, freedom.🇧🇷

Created in 1988, the Palmares Foundation seeks “promote the preservation of cultural, social and economic values ​​resulting from the black influence in the formation of Brazilian society”🇧🇷 During the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), was chaired by Sergio Camargowhat he left the position in March of this year to run for a vacancy as a federal deputy for São Paulo. He was not elected.

Camargo was named to take over the Foundation in November 2019. He is critical of black militancy in Brazil. Already called the black movement “cursed scum” that shelters “Bums”🇧🇷

During his presidency at the organ, Sérgio Camargo did attacks on memory, culture and the black population. He said, for example, that structural racism does not exist in Brazil, suggested that blacks should cut their hair, excluded names from the Palmares Foundation’s list of Black Personalities and wanted to donate all works of alleged “Marxist domination”🇧🇷

EXCLUDED PERSONALITIES

Asked if he intends to reinstate personalities excluded by the previous management on the list of honorees, Rodrigues answered yes.

🇧🇷Brazilian history is made by Indians, blacks and whites. All those who were expelled from the Palmares Foundation, in addition to being compensated, will return to the place of heroes of the Brazilian people. Whether in music, culture, whether they are alive or not. This is not even up for debate.“, said.

🇧🇷The idea is to make a collective tribute to those who suffered offenses“, said. He mentioned Martinho da Vila, Benedita da Silva and Pelé. 🇧🇷And Zumbi will also have representation again”, he stated.

SOON

In 2021, Palmares removed the Xangô ax from its logo, a reference to the orixá of Afro-Brazilian culture. O new foundation symbol uses the colors green and yellow.

🇧🇷I am the son of Xangô and the insignia of the orixá will return to Palmares, as well as any other religion. It is religious freedom and the secular state. It’s not to censor anything”, he declared.

PALMARES IN 2023

The future president of the foundation said that the objective is “spread Brazilian culture to the world🇧🇷 For this, it will seek partnerships with African, Caribbean, European and Latin American countries.

Rodrigues stated that he will “organize” the recomposition of the library. During the previous administration, several books were withdrawn. 🇧🇷The foundation deals with knowledge and it is not left or right, one religion or another. It is a collection of knowledge, it is up to us to conserve“, said.

🇧🇷I really like what young people are doing, black women… Iza, Emicida, Ludmilla, I like funk, reggae”, he stated. 🇧🇷There are many actions on the outskirts of Brazil. In literature, Conceição Evaristo, Sueli Carneiro, Lélia Gonzalez, Djamilla Ribeiro.🇧🇷

Regarding allegations that Palmares employees are being persecuted, Rodrigues said he will investigate the situation.

🇧🇷I know a lot of people there. I can’t say much, I’ll still find out. But I will do everything to not only support but also protect employees with 20, 30 years of experience who have dedicated their lives to the institution. The foundation is its employees”, he declared.