Argentina and the IMF announced this Wednesday an agreement at a technical level, subject to the approval of the organization's board of directors, for the disbursement of 4.7 billion dollars to the South American country within the framework of its credit program with the financial institution.

According to this understanding, the authorities plan to “achieve a primary (fiscal) surplus (before debt interest payments, ed.) of 2% of GDP this year,” the IMF statement detailed.

The announcement occurs within the framework of the seventh review of the credit agreement that Argentina maintains with the Fund for 44,000 million dollars already a month after the assumption of Javier Milei as president.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…

AFP