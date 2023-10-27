Arenas | The miserable situation in Helsinki saddens the manager of the arena giant: “Very dangerous”

One one of the world’s largest event producers, ASM Global, has joined the Hanasaari arena project in Helsinki. The company plans to invest money in the project, but has not disclosed the amount yet.

Hanasaari is planning the largest arena in the Nordics, which will hold 17,000 customers. The arena project is privately funded and its background includes, for example, ex-hockey players Olli Jokinen and Karri Rämö and the founder of the construction company SRV Ilpo Kokkila.

Observation picture of the planned arena in Hanasaari.

On the other hand, ASM Global, committed to the Hanasaari project, operates more than 350 venues around the world: arenas, congress centers and theaters. The company sees a lot of potential in Helsinki.

Maria Bertelli

“It’s almost a disaster that Helsinki currently doesn’t have a big arena. Such a situation is really dangerous for the capital of Finland. Everyone agrees on this,” ASM Global’s strategy director Maria Bertelli says.

According to Bertelli, the lack of a large arena will harm Helsinki’s economy, residents’ comfort and tourism. Helsinki’s appeal is fading.

The arena situation in Helsinki is really sad.

The Helsinki hall, or the former Hartwall arena, is still owned by the Russians and is out of the game. Instead, the Garden Helsinki project planned for Töölö has stalled, and the project has run into financial difficulties.

At the moment, Tampere’s Nokia-arena covers large indoor events, while Helsinki is left to lick its fingers.

“Helsinki deserves a big arena. 17,000–18,000 people fit here The attractive arena is very good. There is a lot of demand in Helsinki for, for example, sports, music and business events,” Bertelli says.

Helsinki is a city familiar to Bertelli. He was involved in organizing things when ASM Global previously took over the management of the Helsinki Cultural Center.

Now ASM Global wants to increase its foothold in Finland. Earlier, ASM Global was combined as one potential buyer of Helsinki hall. Bertelli does not deny the information.

Why did you back out of buying the Helsinki hall?

“I don’t think the arena was ever even for sale,” Bertelli acknowledges.

“It’s a shame for the city that the arena is not open.”

The Hartwall arena stands unused in Pasila.

Bertelli commented on the Garden Helsinki project with his tongue in the middle of his mouth.

“There is very little public information available about the Garden project, so it is difficult to comment on the project. There is surprisingly little information considering that the project has been pending for a long time.”

In Bertelli’s opinion, Helsinki can perfectly accommodate another large arena, even if the situation with the Helsinki Hall is resolved.

“As long as the purposes of the arenas are clearly distinguishable. The biggest events of all would take place in the large arena, but the Helsinki hall would be sufficient for slightly smaller events.”

This is despite the fact that, according to Bertelli, a successful arena must have more than 100 events per year.

Helsinki has been totally dropped from the arena tour calendars of international major artists, because the city does not have a suitable arena.

Bertelli believes that with the help of ASM Global’s contacts, the situation could be restored.

“That is our strength. We have more than 350 venues around the world. We have contacts and relationships with promoters, artists and their agents,” Bertelli states.

Bertelli considers Hanasaara to be an excellent location for a giant arena.

“Good transportation connections, flat and open terrain, which makes logistics easier,” Bertelli lists Hanasaari’s advantages.

“The location by the water and close to the center is wonderful.”

Suvilahten Areena Oy has submitted an application for a development reservation to the city of Helsinki.