AThere is war in many places around the world. How can this world become peaceful? An editorial in “Spiegel” has an answer: More women in power. The Federal President, the Pope or the English King, they all opened the year 2024 with a message of peace, according to the comment – and forgot the most important thing: Let the women do it! Because “without women there is no peace” (Annalena Baerbock).

Rainer Hank Freelance author in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The thesis is steep. It fits into the fashionable gender discourse: women are the better sex, in every respect. But is that true? I remembered a story that an acquaintance recently told me. He is a teacher at a school with a lot of Muslim students. The teacher had the students discuss the pros and cons of reintroducing compulsory military service. And whether women should also join the military. The boys were strictly against it – “girls are emotional,” they thought, so they weren’t suitable for the Bundeswehr.