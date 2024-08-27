Oasisone of the most iconic bands of the Britpopcould be preparing for a monumental comeback in 2025. The news came in the wake of a mysterious video posted on the band’s official social media and on the brothers’ profiles Liam and Noel Gallagherwho have been estranged for the past 15 years.

This enigmatic announcement has generated a torrent of speculation among followers, who see in this movement the possibility of a reconciliation and the long-awaited return of Oasis to the stage. Photo: VOI

What message did ex-Oasis member Liam and Noel Gallagher post?

The recent message shared on the Oasis official social networks and in the profiles of Liam and Noel Gallagher has been a catalyst for speculation about a possible reunion of the band in 2025. The content of the published video is simple, but loaded with meaning: the gold and black colors, which represent the classic aesthetics of the band, accompany the date of August 27, 2024 and time 8:00 am Although no further information has been revealed, fans were quick to interpret this message as a hint that the brothers may have patched up their differences, which would open the door to a series of concerts or a new release.

The impact of the message was immediate, with social media exploding with comments and theories about what this cryptic announcement could mean. Oasis fans, who have kept the hope of a reunion alive for more than a decade, found in this message a sign that the return of the British band could be imminent.

When did Oasis break up and why?

Oasis, the band that defined an era in British music, officially separated on August 28, 2009following a violent fight between the Gallagher brothers in Paris. This incident occurred during the Rock en Seine festival, where an argument between Liam and Noel escalated into a physical confrontation that culminated in Noel leaving the band. “I couldn’t take it anymore”Noel confessed in an interview in 2010, explaining that Liam had broken his favourite guitar, which marked the end for him. This moment, which many fans considered the end of a golden era, left a void in the music scene that no other band has been able to fill.

Noel and Liam Gallagher with the original members of Oasis in 1994. Photo: VOI

The rivalry between the Gallagher brothers was not new; their relationship was always marked by tensions dating back to their childhood in Manchester. Over the years, clashes between the two were a constant, with episodes that became legendary in the history of rock. From the famous incident during the American tour of 1994, where Liam hit Noel with a tambourineuntil the recording of Oasis’ second album, where Noel attacked Liam with a cricket batthe disputes between the Gallaghers were always part of the band’s myth. However, It was the fight in Paris that finally put an end to Oasis.leaving fans hoping that one day the brothers could reconcile and make music together again.

What are Oasis’ most popular songs?

Oasis, one of the most iconic Britpop bands, has an extensive catalogue of songs that have left a significant mark on music. Here are some of Oasis’ most popular songs: