Oasisone of the most iconic bands of the Britpopcould be preparing for a monumental comeback in 2025. The news came in the wake of a mysterious video posted on the band’s official social media and on the brothers’ profiles Liam and Noel Gallagherwho have been estranged for the past 15 years.
What message did ex-Oasis member Liam and Noel Gallagher post?
The recent message shared on the Oasis official social networks and in the profiles of Liam and Noel Gallagher has been a catalyst for speculation about a possible reunion of the band in 2025. The content of the published video is simple, but loaded with meaning: the gold and black colors, which represent the classic aesthetics of the band, accompany the date of August 27, 2024 and time 8:00 am Although no further information has been revealed, fans were quick to interpret this message as a hint that the brothers may have patched up their differences, which would open the door to a series of concerts or a new release.
The impact of the message was immediate, with social media exploding with comments and theories about what this cryptic announcement could mean. Oasis fans, who have kept the hope of a reunion alive for more than a decade, found in this message a sign that the return of the British band could be imminent.
When did Oasis break up and why?
Oasis, the band that defined an era in British music, officially separated on August 28, 2009following a violent fight between the Gallagher brothers in Paris. This incident occurred during the Rock en Seine festival, where an argument between Liam and Noel escalated into a physical confrontation that culminated in Noel leaving the band. “I couldn’t take it anymore”Noel confessed in an interview in 2010, explaining that Liam had broken his favourite guitar, which marked the end for him. This moment, which many fans considered the end of a golden era, left a void in the music scene that no other band has been able to fill.
The rivalry between the Gallagher brothers was not new; their relationship was always marked by tensions dating back to their childhood in Manchester. Over the years, clashes between the two were a constant, with episodes that became legendary in the history of rock. From the famous incident during the American tour of 1994, where Liam hit Noel with a tambourineuntil the recording of Oasis’ second album, where Noel attacked Liam with a cricket batthe disputes between the Gallaghers were always part of the band’s myth. However, It was the fight in Paris that finally put an end to Oasis.leaving fans hoping that one day the brothers could reconcile and make music together again.
What are Oasis’ most popular songs?
Oasis, one of the most iconic Britpop bands, has an extensive catalogue of songs that have left a significant mark on music. Here are some of Oasis’ most popular songs:
- “Wonderwall” – Probably the most famous Oasis song, released in 1995 as part of the album “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?”This ballad became an anthem of the 90s and remains one of the most beloved by fans.
- “Don’t Look Back in Anger” – Another success of “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?”known for its catchy chorus and guitar solo. It is one of the band’s most representative songs.
- “Champagne Supernova” – Also from the album “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?”this song is epic both in length and production. It stands out for its psychedelic atmosphere and evocative lyrics.
- “Live Forever” – From the debut album “Definitely Maybe”This song is a testament to youthful optimism and desire for transcendence, characteristics that marked the band’s style.
- “Supersonic” – Oasis’ first single, released in 1994, is a perfect blend of defiant attitude and catchy melody, and helped establish the band on the Britpop scene.
- “Morning Glory” – Another iconic track from the album “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?”known for its powerful guitar riff and vibrant energy.
- “Cigarettes & Alcohol” – This song, from the album “Definitely Maybe”captures the band’s rebellious attitude and became an anthem for many of their fans.
- “Some Might Say” – The first single from the album “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?”reached number one in the UK and is one of the band’s most iconic songs.
- “The Masterplan” – Originally a B-side, this song became a fan favorite and is considered one of Noel Gallagher’s best compositions.
- “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” – The opening song “Definitely Maybe”encapsulates the band’s ambition and confidence at the beginning of their career.
