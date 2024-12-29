The changes that the new year brings
Incentives for delaying retirement beyond the legal age may be made compatible with maintaining work and collecting part of the pension.
Nearly 12 million pensioners They will see their payrolls revalued with the new year. Contributory and passive classes will grow by 2.8%, which is the evolution of average prices between December 2023 and November 2024, a…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Pensions #rise #retirement #age #remains #years #months
Leave a Reply