There are those who call it a “crisis,” others just consider it a “slump,” but the fact is that America is in its worst moment in the André Jardine era. Between injuries and poor play, the squad is far from its full potential, and the sporting area wants to move within the market with the goal of signing one more attacker who makes a difference, the direct replacement for Quiñones, and one of the names that was linked with the team was Denis Bouanga, an unrealistic goal.
Carlos Ponce de León, general director of Diario Récord, reports that, as has happened with Luis Quiñones, Bouanga is not a target for América this summer. Because of his qualities, the French-born player, selected by Gabon, is a very popular player for the two-time Liga MX champions, however, he will not be signed this summer due to the urgency of the move, his enormous market price, and the great value that the African has within LAFC, where he is the most decisive player.
For his quality, technique and contribution, Bouanga should be the most decisive player in the MLS over the last two or three years, figures and virtues that make him an ideal player for América, however, a signing of this profile takes months, less weeks, not overnight. Next week, América will close its final signing, which will surely come from Europe.
