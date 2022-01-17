Home page world

Together with Giovanni di Lorenzo, Judith Rakers moderates the Radio Bremen talk show “3 nach 9”. The intensive care nurse Ricardo Lange upsets her on the show.

Bremen – A colorful mix of guests could be seen in the current program “3 nach 9” by Radio Bremen. Pop star Roland Kaiser reported on his skills as a car salesman, actor Philipp Hochmair reported on his new film projects and ex-figure skating star Katharina Witt spoke about the role of athletes in the Olympic Games. It became particularly emotional, especially for Judith Rakers, at the words of intensive care nurse Ricardo Lange.

Intensive care nurse Ricardo Lange: “Totally sweaty – so really soaking wet”

The intensive care nurse should now be a familiar face to many Germans. Last year he was seen at a press conference together with the then Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn and RKI boss Lothar Wieler and reported impressively on his experiences in the hospital during the pandemic. Lange, who has been an intensive care nurse for twelve years, also finds catchy words in the current talk show. He describes the hard physical work of the nurses, who have to turn the corona infected people onto their stomachs again and again and at the same time have to take care of three or four patients instead of just two as originally planned.

What makes the work even more strenuous: The protective clothing that has become necessary due to the corona virus. Waterproof coat, FFP3 mask, protective visor and hood are now part of the basic equipment. According to Lange, the heat builds up under it so much after five to six hours that he is “soaked in sweat down to his slippers – so really soaking wet”. This causes circulatory problems.

Judith Rakers is stunned by the Corona report by intensive care nurse Ricardo Lange

Moderator Judith Rakers also asks the nurse how he deals with hostilities from corona deniers, and Lange then turns the question around: “Imagine you publicly express that it is emotional for you when you contact a person who Corona dies, having to pack it in a black plastic bag. You zip up and you do that multiple times a day for weeks and months.”

Lange continues: “And then someone writes to you that you have the wrong job and shouldn’t cry around like that. How would you feel there?” Presenter Rakers then only has to say: “I am stunned.”

Nursing emergency: That is what intensive care nurse Lange wishes for

Despite all the adverse circumstances – poor pay, lack of staff and hostility from outside – Ricardo Lange is passionate about his job. For him, intensive care is the “best and most fulfilling job there is”. He would only recommend anyone who is interested to take up this profession.