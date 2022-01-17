In the early hours of this Tuesday the remaining matches of the first round of the Australian Open. On this second day of competition at Melbourne Park we will have the Garbine Muguruza’s debut best Spanish asset in the women’s draw. Other interesting premieres will be those of Daniel Medvedev (first favourite), Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Roberto Bautista, Emma Raducanu or Aryna Sabelenka, among others. Here are the highlights from day two in Melbourne:

Rod Laver Arena

From 01:00 (Spanish time)

C. Burel (FRA) vs. Garbiñe Muguruza (3)

Next:

I. Swiatek (POL, 7) vs. H. Dart (GBr) [Q]

Next:

H. Laaksonen (SUI) vs. D. Medvedev (RUS, 2)

Not before 09:00

S. Sanders (AUS) [WC] vs. A. Sabalenka (BIE, 2)

Next:

M. Ymer (SUE) vs. S. Tsitsipas (GRE, 4)

Margaret Court Arena

Around 03:00 (Spanish time)

A. Rublev (RUS, 5) vs. G. Mager (ITA)

Next:

S. Halep (RUM, 14) vs. M. Frech (POL)

From 09:00

L. Musetti (ITA) vs. A. De Minaur (AUS, 32)

Next:

S. Stephens (USA) vs. E. Raducanu (GBr, 17)

John Cain Arena

Around 03:00 (Spanish time)

A. Kontaveit (EST, 6) vs. K. Siniakova (RCh)

Not before 05:00

N. Basilashvili (GEO, 21) vs. A. Murray (GBr) [WC]

Track 6 (from 01:00)

Robert Baptist (15) vs. S. Travaglia (ITA)

around 07:00

Alexander Davidovich vs. A. Bolt (AUS) [WC]

Track 15 (around 07:00)

S. Baez (ARG) vs. Albert Ramos

Track 16 (around 03:00)

Roberto Carballes vs. R. Berankis (LIT)

Next:

Dzumhur (BOS) [LL] vs Pablo Andujar