This Wednesday (16), designer Fernando Campana died at the age of 61. The cause of death was not revealed. The announcement was made through the social networks of Estúdio Campana. In the post, they were asked to respect “the family’s privacy at this time.”

Fernando made a career alongside his brother, Humberto Campana. Together they founded Estúdio Campana, at the end of the 1980s, and created furniture and works of art, with sustainability as one of their mottos.

To this day, the duo is one of the few Brazilians to have pieces in the collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, MoMA.

The Campana were born in cities in the interior of São Paulo – Humberto in Rio Claro, Fernando in Brotas – and from there they projected themselves to the world.

They collect awards as architects and designers – in 2009, they were chosen as Miami’s Designers of the Year; and in 2013, they entered the Forbes list as one of the 100 most influential Brazilians, just to name a few.

In 2019, the studio celebrated 35 years of being recognized as a pioneer of disruptive design, which led them to create a pioneering language in their field.

“Based in São Paulo, Campana is constantly investigating new possibilities within Design: from furniture manufacturing to architecture, landscaping, fashion, scenography and much more. Uniting disciplines and encouraging the exchange of knowledge between communities and artists are vital sources of inspiration, new repertoire and freedom of thought. Working with various brands and industries allows us to combine the best of craftsmanship, sustainable production practices and cutting-edge technologies”, says the atelier’s website.