Brazil will be the next to chair the summit, in 2024; host city has not yet been defined

Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed over the G20 Presidency to India this Wednesday (16.Nov.2022), the country selected to lead the summit from 2023, in the capital New Delhi. This year’s G20 meeting was held on the island of Bali.

A member of the group, in 2024, Brazil will be responsible for chairing the summit, during the government of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). However, the host city has not yet been defined.

In this year’s edition, Brazil was represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos França. The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not attend the event.

The G20 is a group formed by the largest economies in the world: the European Union and 19 other countries outside the bloc.

With the closure of this year’s event, the group issued a statement informing that, during the summit discussions, the “majority” of its members“vehemently condemned” Russia for the war in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov walked out of the meeting on the first day, accusing the event of politicization and criticizing Ukraine for demanding conditions “unreal” to end the war. He was replaced by Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.