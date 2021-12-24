The Annie Awards have chosen Riot’s production as one of the best of 2021.

That video games are more and more present in all areas of society entertainment is a reality. They range from parks and merchandising to film adaptations, such as the Uncharted movie or the Netflix animated series Arcane.

This production, based on Riot Games’ League of Legends universe, recently announced that it has received a total of 9 Annie Award nominations, considered the ‘Oscars of animation’. These are awards that the International Animated Film Association gives each year, celebrating its 49th edition next February 2022.

Between nominees list, we see that his episodes have been recognized in important categories such as Best screenplay or Best Direction. Other projects related to the world of videogames also make an appearance (although not so directly) such as the film The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare, which has been nominated for Best Special Production.

Arcane Nominations at the Annie Awards

* Note: all categories are within ‘TV / Media’, there are others for movies

Best General Audience Production: episode When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

episode When These Walls Come Tumbling Down Best Special Effects: Oil and Water episode

Oil and Water episode Best Character Animation: episode The Monster You Created

episode The Monster You Created Best Character Design: episode Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved

episode Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved Best Direction: episode The Monster You Created

episode The Monster You Created Best Production Design: episode Happy Progress Day!

episode Happy Progress Day! Best Storyboarding: episode When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

episode When These Walls Come Tumbling Down Best Voice Performance: episode When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

episode When These Walls Come Tumbling Down Best screenplay: episode The Monster You Created

It is worth noting that Arcane has received very positive reviews from the specialized press and the public, so it is not only a matter of professionals. The fans are now waiting for the second season, although unfortunately it will take a little longer than expected to arrive. Riot CEO Nicolo Laurent himself confirmed that we would not see her throughout 2022.

