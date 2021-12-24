Ali Maali (Dubai)

The delegation of the karate team returned to the homeland after participating in the Asian Championship in Kazakhstan, in which 23 countries from different parts of the continent participated. The delegation was received by Azza bint Suleiman, Assistant Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee, Marwan Sinkel, Vice President of the Federation and Hamid Shams, Assistant Secretary-General, And Muhammad Harbouk Al-Shehhi, a member of the board of directors, Hisham Serry, the technical expert of the federation, and a number of parents of the players.

Al-Abyad’s mission achieved 7 medals, including gold for champion Sarah Al-Amiri, 4 silver and 2 bronze, in a very positive participation shortly after the World Championships that took place recently in Dubai.

For her part, Azza bint Suleiman thanked the mission for what it provided in this tournament, saying: What you did in Kazakhstan made us very happy with the participation of a group of game stars.

And she added: You put the UAE flag before your eyes, and you succeeded in raising it in the sky of the tournament, and this is a great honor for any player to give all his great effort to contribute to raising the name of his country.

Azza bint Suleiman said: This is the beginning of the achievements of the game, and we hope that you will continue this work, through the great effort made by the players, the players, the game federation and the parents of the players who are making a great effort with their children, and I ask you for more effort and giving so that the game continues on the podiums in every tournaments you participate in.