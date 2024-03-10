Oscar 2024, the winners: who won the prestigious cinema awards

OSCAR 2024 WINNERS – Who won the 2024 Oscars awarded on the Italian night between 10 and 11 March in Hollywood? Updating

Nominations

Who were the candidates to win the various Oscars in 2024? Here they are divided by category.

Best Film, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of The Flower Moon

Master

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Creatures!

Area of ​​interest

Best Director, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorese for Killers of The Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

Yorgo Lanthimos for Poor Creatures!

Jonathan Glazer for Area of ​​Interest

Best Leading Actress, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Annette Bening in Nyad

Lily Gladstone in Killer of the Folower Moon

Sandra Hueller in Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan in Maestro

Emma Stone in Poor Creatures!

Best Leading Actor, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Bradley Cooper in Maestro

Colman Domingo in Rustin

Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction

Best Supporting Actor, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction

Robert De Niro in Killer of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling in Barbie

Mark Ruffalo in Poor Creatures!

Best Supporting Actress, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple

America Ferrera in Barbie

Jodie Foster in Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Anatomy of a fall

The Holdovers

Master

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures!

Area of ​​interest

Best International Film, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

I Captain (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

The snow society (Spain)

The Teacher's Lounge (Germany)

Area of ​​Interest (UK)

Best Animated Film, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

RobotDreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse

Best Editing, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Anatomy of a fall

The Holdovers

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures!

Best Production Design, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Barbie

Killers of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures!

Best Cinematography, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Master

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures!

Best Costume Design, are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Barbie

Killers of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures!

Best Makeup and Hairstyles are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Golda

Master

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures!

The snow society

Best Visual Effects are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy – Vol.3

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One

Napoleon

Best sound, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

The Creator

Master

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One

Oppenheimer

Area of ​​interest

Best Original Score, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures!

Best Original Song, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

“The Fire Inside” – Flamin' Hot

“I'm Just Ken” – Barbie

“It Never Went Away” – American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe” – Killers of The Flower Moon

“What I Was Made For?” – Barbie

Best Documentary, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Tha ABCS of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Best Short Film, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best animated short film, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderma

War is Over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko