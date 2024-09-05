Marc Márquez of the Ducati Gresini team, third in the riders’ championship, took part in the press conference on Thursday of the San Marino Grand Prix, the thirteenth round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar. Below are his statements.

Expectations for Misano

“I achieved my minimum goal of the season in Aragon. After that weekend we can have more conviction and I want to use it to push and work. With the team we feel better with the bike, I would like to find the same sensations as at the Red Bull Ring, which were good. In Aragon we found special conditions because of the night storm. The opponents will be fast and we will try to stay close to them.”

The return to victory

“From the smile of Valencia I realized that the decision had been the right one. At that point I realized that sooner or later I would win. It took 20 races, but I knew some tracks would be favorable to us. Now it’s time to find consistency.

When you are the fastest on the track like in Aragon it seems like you are in control. I felt extremely good, in the race I was super focused and the fact that I was faster than the others made everything easier for me. In Aragon we had an exceptional weekend, but the feeling in Austria is more realistic.”

The pressure of the past years

“It’s not time to relax yet, yesterday we had a nice dinner with the team. I also went to the Repsol box and told them that I am part of this victory. They suffered with me and helped me in difficult moments.”

The battle for the title

“If the results are like the first part of the season, the fight will be between Bagnaia and Martin. They are the two most consistent riders.”

The Physique After 2020

“Until 2020 I was very fast, everything came easy to me without working too much. After everything that happened to my body, I have to work twice as hard. I go to physiotherapy more often. If I want to stay at the highest level I know that now it will be like this. If I run it is because I am able to do it.”