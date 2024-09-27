The weekend of the Aragon Round began in the name of BMWwith two drivers from the Bavarian manufacturer leading the standings in the first two Free Practice sessions on Friday. If this morning it was Toprak Razgatlioglu who achieved the best performance, in addition to his absolute return to the track after the injury at Magny-Cours, in the afternoon the Spaniard was instead the author of the fastest lap Garrett Gerloffstandard bearer of the Bonovo Action team.

Not an easy FP2 at all, which started immediately with a high pace, but also, unfortunately, with several crashes. As many as four occurred within the first ten minutes, compared to zero this morning: in the first case (a fact which will also generate the exposure of the red flag to clean up the affected area of ​​the track) contact occurred between Öttl and Vierge, which caused the Spaniard to fall. A few minutes later it was the reigning champion Alvaro Bautista who lost control of the bike, but returned to the pits without consequences. More serious, however, were the falls of MacKenzie and Sam Lowes, both limping but with the latter still able to bring the bike back to the pits.

Once order was restored, at the restart Razgatlioglu never seemed seriously threatening towards the Aruba.it-Ducati duo of Bautista and Bulega, who alternated the lead of the standings. However, in the final minutes, Gerloff set the fastest time 1:49.017one tenth ahead of Bulega and two over the reigning champion. Having completed the activity on the track today, the Superbike will return tomorrow with two important events such as the Superpole and Race-1, both live on Sky Sport MotoGP at 11:00 and 14:00 respectively.

Aragon 2024, FP2 ranking