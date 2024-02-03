Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy, Hamer's sister killed on the island of Cavallo: “His death was a liberation”

“Liberation and relief”. When she heard the news of the death of Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy this morning, Birgit Hamer felt exactly this. Interviewed by Adnkronos, Dirk Hamer's sister – il German boy fatally wounded by a bullet on the island of Cavallo, in Corsica, 17 August 1978 – returns to the thorny legal case involving the heir of Umberto II of Savoy, initially accused of voluntary homicide and then acquitted by the Parisian prosecution chamber which sentenced him to 6 months on probation for illegal possession of a firearm. A sentence that Birgit Hamer brands as “a farce”, a “farce”.

For Dirk Hamer's sister, Vittorio Emanuele's passing represents “the end of a nightmare”: “In recent years I have cried so much for my brother, I have had such a disastrous interior life because of this story, which I began to a 'marathon' of forgiveness. Today I no longer feel anything towards this person. Today I feel free.” “It would be hypocritical – Birgit remarks – to say that I am sad. The same goes for my sister, who is already breathing better. Now Vittorio Emanuele finds himself before the Supreme Judge. And you can't lie there“.

Dirk's death forever marked the life of Birgit and her family, who fought to seek the truth: “It was a story of great impotence for me. A Greek tragedy. Indeed – continues Birgit Hamer – a journalist he once used the expression 'Shakespearean tragedy'. You never get rid of a pain like that. Forgiveness is one thing, the search for justice is another thing. They wanted to create a bubble of lies around this story and I don't I accept it.”

“The way in which they made fun of us is atrocious”, continues Hamer's sister, citing the conversation of 21 June 2006, picked up by a bug during his detention in Potenza prison, in which Vittorio Emanuele admitted having fired the shot in the leg, boasting of having emerged victorious from the affair. “I decided to write my book to testify to the truth. I never gave up, because you can't kill the truth.”

In 2023, 'The Prince', the docu-series on the Hamer murder, debuted on Netflix: “An excellent work by Beatrice Borromeo – explains Birgit Hamer – and I'm happy it came out when that person was still alive”. When asked if she intends to say something to Vittorio Emanuele's relatives, Birgit replies: “I don't feel like saying anything to this family, I'm sorry that this figure has ruined the lives not only of our family but also of his. I hope that he repented before dying. We have never heard a single word of sorrow or repentance from him. Nothing.” (by Antonio Atte)