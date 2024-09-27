More than forty years after its identification, the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) remains a public health problem. In Italy, to date, only 51% of patients say they are satisfied with their anti-HIV therapy. To respond to the unmet needs of people living with HIV and to dedicate more time to doctor-patient dialogue, Vhivian was born, a communication campaign promoted by ViiV Healthcare, a pharmaceutical company 100% dedicated to research into treatments against HIV and focused on people living with HIV and AIDS, with the collaboration of Edra Spa. The project was presented today in Milan during the opening day of the 38th edition of the MiX International Festival of LGBT+ Cinema and Queer Culture which hosted, in addition to the press conference launch, also an interactive workshop in collaboration with Le Georgiche.

In 2022 – explains a note – there were 1,888 new diagnoses of HIV infection, equal to 3.2 new cases per 100 thousand residents. An incidence that places Italy below the average observed among Western European and European Union countries (5.1 new diagnoses per 100 thousand residents). Furthermore, 403 new cases of AIDS were diagnosed in 2022, equal to an incidence of 0.7 new cases per 100 thousand residents. Globally, approximately 630,000 people died from AIDS-related diseases in 2023, compared to 2.1 million people in 2004 and 1.3 million in 2010. According to the main disease management guidelines, integrase inhibitors second generation represent the most recommended pharmacological class, often present in co-formulations of antiretroviral drugs, in order to facilitate patient adherence to treatment. However, in Italy only 58.2% of people with HIV are being treated with a second generation integrase inhibitor in a formulation that allows it to be taken once a day, and only 51% of patients declare themselves satisfied of the current therapeutic regime; 38% would like to be more informed by their doctor about new drugs available; 30% would like a more in-depth dialogue with their doctor.

In the Vhivian campaign, the protagonist is an Aglaonema Pink, a plant that is not easy to treat, but not as difficult as one would think. In fact, it requires appropriate and specific attention, as must occur in the consultation between the specialist and the individual person with HIV. Plants are then universally recognized as symbols of growth and regeneration, they represent the cycle of life, adaptability and the ability to flourish even in difficult conditions. Vhivian wants to remind you that people living with HIV, despite the challenges associated with living with the virus, not only can have a life expectancy comparable to those living without the virus, but also have the opportunity to improve their quality of life thanks to a ‘patient-centric’ and personalized approach.

Antonella Castagna, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit of the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital and of the School of Specialization in Infectious and Tropical Diseases of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan, spoke on the topic during the press conference. “Each visit with the patient – he explains – represents the opportunity to define whether the therapeutic regime that the person with HIV is taking is – for him or her – adequate, with a careful look at his or her lifestyle. On this, today the Most people with HIV, thanks to the wide range of treatment options available, can, together with their doctor, reflect on what is most suitable for them.”

Regarding the need to design a personalized path to improve therapeutic adherence and management of the needs of the individual, Andrea Gori, full professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Milan and director of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the University, also spoke. ‘Asst Fatebenefratelli L. Sacco Hospital. “Thanks to the wider availability of antiretroviral drugs and highly effective therapeutic options – he recalled – today in Italy HIV can be considered a chronic disease. In the treatment of chronic conditions, the doctor-patient interview is central in defining the cure through listening and understanding needs. In check-ups, and in particular in long-term health management, this aspect must be a crucial point of the alliance between doctor and patient”. The focus of the Vhivian campaign will be the contents relating to the conversation with the clinician: people with HIV will have ideas for engaging in a more effective dialogue with their doctor, for greater sharing of their needs and for starting a more personalized treatment management path . The campaign will also be able to count on a series of informative contents such as videos, articles, infographics, banners, posts, posters and brochures within medical practices.

The project marks the beginning of a broader narrative, configuring itself as the first stage of Rhivolution, an initiative by ViiV Healthcare which aims to create new opportunities and resources for people living with HIV, in a path of support and coaching whose thread The rouge, highlights Vincenzo Palermo, vice-president and general manager, Hub Italy and the Netherlands of ViiV Healthcare, is being able to benefit from innovation. “With the launch of this new initiative – comments Palermo – we are hopefully trying to nourish the doctor-patient conversation for more time, placing emphasis on the importance of an open, empathetic dialogue based on the continuous sharing of the patient’s experiences and needs A project to ensure that innovation can be fully enjoyed by people with HIV, an essential ingredient of their long-term well-being.”