The striker scored his first goal in a World Cup and sealed Poland’s 2-0 late in the game. Wojciech Szczęsny was a figurehead and supported the Polish team, which was outclassed in various parts of the game. Saudi Arabia lacked the effectiveness it had against Argentina and qualifying will be played against Mexico.

The plan, for now, gives results to Poland. It is not a leading team nor does it pretend to be. He relies on good positioning, counterattacking and being effective to get results. He did it against Mexico and did it again without blushing against Saudi Arabia, even adding another striker to his starting lineup.

Beyond Piotr Zielinski’s goals and Robert Lewandowski’s emotional first World Cup goal, the great Polish figure in Doha was Wojciech Szczesny. The goalkeeper excelled to contain a Salem al-Dawsari penalty and deflect Mohammed al-Breik’s rebound, as well as other important saves.

Contrary to their rival, the Saudi squad showed that the historic feat against Argentina was no coincidence. With audacity and clear ideas, they looked for the win (or a draw when they were at a disadvantage) and deserved better luck, but they did not have the firepower that they displayed against the ‘Albiceleste’.

With the victory, Poland is sure to finish the second date as the leader of Group C and will reach a draw against Argentina to advance to the round of 16. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, will play for the chance to get into the top 16 for the second time in its history against Mexico.

