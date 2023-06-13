Monday, June 12, 2023



| Updated 06/13/2023 01:35 a.m.

Araceli Martínez’s (22 years old) career in paddle tennis continues to bear fruit. The Murcian, teaming up with the Catalan Marina Guinart, won the WBC Monaco Master title, in her first participation on the A1 circuit.

In the decisive match, Araceli and Marina faced a solid couple made up of the Portuguese Ribeiro and the Spanish Marta Arellano, who had eliminated the favorites of the competition Carrascosa and Herrada in the semifinals.

Finals MVP



The triumph of Araceli and Marta in the final was epic. Their rivals started better and had everything in their favor. They came to have a set ball to the rest in the ninth game, but the match took a 180 degree turn, which came to dominate the game and took the first set in the ‘tie break’ (7-6). In the second, which they won 6-3, they were clear dominators and the vision and leadership of the Murcian, plus the power of the Catalan, catapulted this couple to the final victory. The Murcian professional also became the MVP of the final. A tournament that Araceli and Marta will never forget, for being the first on the circuit and for the place where they achieved it, in the heart of the Principality of Monaco.

The path of Araceli Martínez has gone in a straight line since its inception: three times champion of Spain, runner-up in the world in pairs and world champion with the Spanish team, among other titles, have made this woman from Murcia one of the benchmarks for women’s padel Spanish. She started playing tennis, and it wasn’t until she was 13 years old when she decided to dedicate herself exclusively to paddle tennis.

His club is M3 in Madrid, where Araceli faces an intensive training program for players from all over the world who want to reach a higher level of technology, “with which we train players on the professional paddle tennis circuit. We help athletes and young talents to get the best out of themselves to dedicate themselves professionally to this sport,” says an M3 spokesperson.

Poland, your next appointment at the European Games in Krakow Araceli Martínez has been selected by the Padel Federation to represent Spain in the 2023 European Games to be held in Krakow (Poland), from June 21 to 25. It will be the first time that paddle tennis will appear as a discipline in a European Games. At the moment, and although the path for paddle tennis to be Olympic is long, “the fact that our sport is included in this European competition can shorten the deadlines”, says a spokesperson for the Spanish Federation, who adds that all the players and Selected players «are names known for their experience on the World Padel Tour. In fact, all the players are settled in the final tables, while in the case of the players, we have also been able to see them playing the odd final table”. Spain will start as a favorite for the competition in the three categories that will be played in these European Games: men’s, women’s and mixed. 23 countries will compete.