Apollo Justice Ace Attorney again it will put us in a dense environment to fight a battle with justice. The trilogy will consist of delivery number 4,5 and 6 that can be purchased together.

It seems that it will be a version very similar to the previous installments of the saga, of course with new graphics and probably some additions. Let’s remember that the previous trilogy was released in 2020, but a new version will be released in 2024.

on this occasion We will accompany Apollo along with his allies who are living a dark season with the law.

Source: Capcom- The 2020 Pre-Trilogy.

This installment will be available in seven different languages, but not only with subtitles, there were also voice actors, the announced languages ​​are English, German, French, and simplified Chinese, among others. However, we still do not count Spanish.

When will Apollo Justice Ace Attorney arrive?

The Capcom Showcase revealed that Apollo Justice Ace Attorney It will arrive in early 2024 and is currently still in development.

