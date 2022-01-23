Sharjah (Union)

The Executive Committee of the Arab Chess Federation held its meeting via video communication technology, headed by Sheikh Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Mualla, President of the Federation, in the presence of the Jordanian Sami Khader Saffarini, First Deputy, and Moroccan Mustafa Amzal, Second Deputy, and the members: Algerian Ibrahim Ezz El-Din Jalloul, and Iraqi Dhafer Abdel-Amir Mazloum , Kuwaiti Fayez Al-Shammari, Tunisian Al-Shazly Al-Rahmani, Palestinian Khaled Ezz Al-Din, Hussein Al-Shamsi, Secretary-General, and Raja’i Noman Al-Sousi, Assistant Secretary-General.

The Executive Committee approved the procedures for organizing the elections of the Executive Committee of the Arab Federation, and the names of the candidates for the elections were approved, according to the statute of the Arab Federation, and it was decided to circulate them to all federations and to invite a representative from the General Secretariat of the Federation of Arab Sports Federations to attend the General Assembly meeting on February 14th.

The Committee expressed its thanks and appreciation to the President and the Secretary-General for their management and organization of all the activity program, especially the years 2018 and 2019, and their completion of the activity program 2020 and 2021, implementing it “remotely”, holding training courses for coaches and referees, following up on the activities and meetings of the International Federation, and their support for the Arab federations, both material and technical. Al-Mouani, and addressing three ministers of sports in Morocco, in support of the Moroccan Federation to hold its general assembly to choose its elected board of directors.

The committee thanked the Chess Federation for its perfect organization of the Arab Championship for men and women for the classic, quick and quick in Dubai from November 24 to December 4 last, with the participation of 65 players from 19 countries in record participation, and the UAE hosted the meeting of Arab federations heads with the President of the International Federation.

Sheikh Saud Al-Mualla announced that the fees of 3 additional players for each country will be paid to encourage an increase in the number of countries and players participating in the Arab Championship for the age groups 14, 16, 18 and 20 years from 8 to 18 next March in Baghdad.

The meeting decided to honor the Arab players who won the continental and international tournaments in an initiative to encourage the winners of the achievements, and in a way that supports the development and advancement of the game.