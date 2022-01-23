Mexico reports 51,368 cases of COVID, second highest number of the pandemic

Mexico registered 51,368 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the second highest figure in the entire pandemic, for a total of 4,646,957 cases, in addition to 364 deaths to reach 303,085 total deaths, reported the Ministry of Health.

In the last week, Mexico has reported its highest number of infections, with a historical record of 60,552 on Wednesday, in addition to daily deaths above 300.

With these figures, Mexico is the fourteenth country in the world in number of infections confirmed and is fifth with more deaths for this reason, behind the United States, Brazil, India and Russia, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. (Eph)